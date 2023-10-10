FS: (2) Dell Latitude 3580 Laptop

Heatware: kyang357
Dell Latitude 3580
i3-7100u, 8gb, 128gb ssd
good condition
fresh windows 10 pro install
will have lots of scratches
comes with 65w charger
$60
Buy both for $100
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
