FS: (2) Dell Latitude 3580 Laptop

K

kyang357

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
2,052
Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


Dell Latitude 3580
i3-7100u, 8gb, 128gb ssd
good condition
fresh windows 10 pro install
will have lots of scratches
comes with 65w charger

$60


Dell Latitude 3580
i3-6006u, 8gb, 128gb ssd
good condition
fresh windows 10 pro install
will have scratches
comes with 65w charger

$50


Buy both for $100
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20231010_171027695.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171027695.jpg
    985.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171102124.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171102124.jpg
    919.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171126584.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171126584.jpg
    626.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171144277.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171144277.jpg
    555.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171247638.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171247638.jpg
    528.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171405398.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171405398.jpg
    578.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_171432652.jpg
    PXL_20231010_171432652.jpg
    551.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170224876.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170224876.jpg
    607.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170244015.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170244015.jpg
    769.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170312368.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170312368.jpg
    580.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170330471.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170330471.jpg
    565.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170411534.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170411534.jpg
    368.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170451722.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170451722.jpg
    570.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170528714.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170528714.jpg
    525.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231010_170626464.jpg
    PXL_20231010_170626464.jpg
    461.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top