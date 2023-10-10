FS: (2) Dell Latitude 3580 Laptop, Surface 3 and Pro 3

kyang357

2[H]4U
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


Dell Latitude 3580 ==> $60
i3-7100u, 8gb, 128gb ssd
good condition
fresh windows 10 pro
will have lots of scratches
comes with 65w charger

Dell Latitude 3580 ==> $50
i3-6006u, 8gb, 128gb ssd
good condition
fresh windows 10 pro
will have scratches
comes with 65w charger

---------------------------------------

Surface 3
Intel Atom x7-z8700, 4gb, 64gb ssd ==> $30
excellent condition
fresh windows 10 pro
battery report: design capacity 28,443 mWh / full charge capacity 27,569 cycle count = 7
charger included


Surface Pro 3
i5-4300u, 4gb, 128gb ssd ==> $40
excellent condition
fresh windows 10 pro
battery report: design capacity 42,157 mWh / full charge capacity 38,859 cycle count = 138
charger included

Ray06492 said:
Hello, how old are these laptops?
Thank you.
I'm not sure. Both processors were released 2016, so I'd assume a production date of 2017 for them - making them 6 years old at minimum.

added surface 3 and pro 3

shiny circle is school logo that's been removed.
 

