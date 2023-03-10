FS: (2) BNIB eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 Access Points

Came with the house I bought but I already had several access points. Brand new in box - more than willing to break seal and test devices for serious buyers only. PayPal invoices will be used.
eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 - https://eero.com/shop/eero-pro-6 - $100 each, $180 for both shipped Con US. Additional shipping cost to Canada can be worked out via DM
Verification pic (kitty not included) -
Perfect Heatware 89+ - https://www.heatware.com/u/38983/to
eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 - https://eero.com/shop/eero-pro-6 - $100 each, $180 for both shipped Con US. Additional shipping cost to Canada can be worked out via DM
Verification pic (kitty not included) -
Perfect Heatware 89+ - https://www.heatware.com/u/38983/to
Last edited: