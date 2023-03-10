FS: (2) BNIB eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 Access Points

Z

ziggo0

Black Mesa Download Gawd
Joined
Feb 13, 2006
Messages
601
Came with the house I bought but I already had several access points. Brand new in box - more than willing to break seal and test devices for serious buyers only. PayPal invoices will be used.

eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 - https://eero.com/shop/eero-pro-6 - $100 each, $180 for both shipped Con US. Additional shipping cost to Canada can be worked out via DM

Verification pic (kitty not included) -
PXL_20230310_002812641.jpg


Perfect Heatware 89+ - https://www.heatware.com/u/38983/to
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top