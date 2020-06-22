FS: 1x WD Red 3TB NAS HDD

bluestang

I have 3x 1x WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Disk Drives for sale. Still sealed in anti-static bag. Bought back in 2017 with the intent of going to RAID5 after 1 of my drives in my RAID1 started getting bad sectors. But they got stuck in a box and sicknesses and life happened lol.

I went to 2x 10TB drives last year and now have these sitting here doing nothing.

2 drives bought on Aug 8, 2017 and 2 bought on Nov 8, 2017 -- SOLD (4 drives total). One of the Aug 8 drives was used to replace the bad 3TB mentioned above in RAID1. So that one isn't being sold as it's used.

Should still be in warranty until Aug and Oct/Nov. Don't believe I registered them with WD and will help with supplying receipt/paperwork if a warranty claim needs to be made.

$80 shipped in the US 48. $225 for all 3 shipped in the US 48.

PayPal preferred.
 
compcons

RESIST!!!!!

These are quality drives and it's a solid deal. If I had not upgraded to 4 TB drives in my Synologies (?) I would be all over these. I have 4x 3 TB Reds in an esxi xpenology NAS as a test system. They work great 24x7x365. The "real" synology NAS boxes have 4TB Red drives (which are also great).
 
