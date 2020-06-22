FS: 1x WD Red 3TB NAS HDD

I have 3x 1x WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Disk Drives for sale. Still sealed in anti-static bag. Bought back in 2017 with the intent of going to RAID5 after 1 of my drives in my RAID1 started getting bad sectors. But they got stuck in a box and sicknesses and life happened lol.



I went to 2x 10TB drives last year and now have these sitting here doing nothing.



2 drives bought on Aug 8, 2017 and 2 bought on Nov 8, 2017 -- SOLD (4 drives total). One of the Aug 8 drives was used to replace the bad 3TB mentioned above in RAID1. So that one isn't being sold as it's used.



Should still be in warranty until Aug and Oct/Nov. Don't believe I registered them with WD and will help with supplying receipt/paperwork if a warranty claim needs to be made.



$80 shipped in the US 48. $225 for all 3 shipped in the US 48.



PayPal preferred.