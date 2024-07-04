FS - 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 NVME *PS5 approved, includes heatsink*

7/6/24 **SOLD**

Howdy folks. Came across this NVME drive in a drawer I totally forgot I had. I bought this a couple years ago for my PS5, used it a year or less, then upgraded to a 4TB drive.

XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade - Works with Playstation 5, PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD Up to 7,400 MB/s (AGAMMIXS70B-1T-CS)

With original box, packaging, and even the tiny m.2 screw.

These sell new for $90 on Amazon and I paid a lot more than that. Approved for PS5 but you can use it in a PC of course

How about $50 shipped Paypal F&F? Amz listing says they have a 5 year warranty, I purchased it 4/2022.

Heatware is in my sig. PM with any questions or offers. Not looking for trades at this time.

