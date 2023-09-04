FS: 1TB Steam Deck (upgraded from 64GB), with accessories

W

waderunner

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2013
Messages
1,134
img1

img2


Nice device in excellent cosmetic and working condition.

I love the feel and form factor of the Steam Deck, but the screen is just too small for my older eyes.

This a 64GB Steam Deck upgraded with a 1TB Sabrent Rocket SSD.

Has a JSAUX screen protector installed, along with a spare screen protector.

Also includes: JSAUX ModCase, original Steam Deck soft case, original power adapter (US plug), the original 64GB SSD and Sabrent Rocket case, and a set of Skull & Co joy stick rubber grips.

$430 PayPal, shipped USPS or UPS.

I am in northwest Washington state.

