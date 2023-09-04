FS: 1TB Steam Deck (upgraded from 64GB), with accessories

waderunner
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2013
- Messages
- 1,134
img1
img2
Nice device in excellent cosmetic and working condition.
I love the feel and form factor of the Steam Deck, but the screen is just too small for my older eyes.
This a 64GB Steam Deck upgraded with a 1TB Sabrent Rocket SSD.
Has a JSAUX screen protector installed, along with a spare screen protector.
Also includes: JSAUX ModCase, original Steam Deck soft case, original power adapter (US plug), the original 64GB SSD and Sabrent Rocket case, and a set of Skull & Co joy stick rubber grips.
$430 PayPal, shipped USPS or UPS.
I am in northwest Washington state.
I've got good heat
img2
Nice device in excellent cosmetic and working condition.
I love the feel and form factor of the Steam Deck, but the screen is just too small for my older eyes.
This a 64GB Steam Deck upgraded with a 1TB Sabrent Rocket SSD.
Has a JSAUX screen protector installed, along with a spare screen protector.
Also includes: JSAUX ModCase, original Steam Deck soft case, original power adapter (US plug), the original 64GB SSD and Sabrent Rocket case, and a set of Skull & Co joy stick rubber grips.
$430 PayPal, shipped USPS or UPS.
I am in northwest Washington state.
I've got good heat
Last edited: