FS: 1tb NVME, HP Probook 450 G6 15.6", Synology DS918+, 64GB DDR4 (2x32) ,Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T, Nvidia 730 Videos cards

Vanilla Heat
Mar 12, 2006
- 1,259
Back again took a bit of tech break!
Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!
(More detailed pics on request)
"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."
Heatware
Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats
PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!
Shipped from 28904
Also all items from smoke free house !!
well and ship quickly.
Laptops & Desktops
Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T 4.70GHz 32GB 512GB WIN10PRO
Purchased for an office refresh project , was not spec'd for the station it was put at (3d modeling) was not consulted on the purchased of course! Has about about 3 months of use on it.
HP Probook 450 G6 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i5 1.60 GHz 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 11
HP ProBook 450 G6 15.6” Intel Core i5-8265U@ 1.60GHz 16GB Ram 256GB SSD Win11
Unit has been fully test and fresh install of Windows 11 , minor scuffs and scratches since its a used laptop but great little unit, my daughter went to a new macbook with her new job.
Includes AC adapter. 200 Shipped OBO
Samsung MZ-VL21T00 1TB PM9A1 NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 6900MB/s SSD Pulled from Lenovo for upgrade. 45.00 Shipped OBO
64GB DDR4 Kit (sealed .. well shell case but never used)
3x MSI Gaming N730K-4GD3/OCV1 4GB DDR3 64-Bit Dual-Link DVI-D/HDMI NVIDIA GT-730
Pulled for upgrades great little cards for day to day stuff. 35.00 Shipped each OBO
MSI (MS-1759) GE70 2PE "Gaming" laptop I7 4700HQ , 16GB DDR3 , GTX 860M 2GB, 500GB Samsung SSD *New* 17.3"
I only put the gaming in quotes as its an older unit but has never seen much use. Just did a fresh Windows 10 install unit test out good. 200+ Shipping
*pics to come*
SSDS / HD
Video Cards
Full Desktops
Memory (more to come)
Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.
All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!
Power Supplies
Heatware
PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!
Shipped from 28904
Also all items from smoke free house !!
- 1x Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Tiny Form Factor Micro PC
- 1x Intel® Core™ i7-12700T Processor (25M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)
- 2x 16GB DDR4 Memory (Total 32GB)
- 3x Display Ports
- 1x HDMI Ports
- 1x 512GB Solid State Drive
- 1x Lenovo 135W Power Adapter & Power cord
Synology DS918+ pulled for an upgrade was not heavily used. Includes power supply and drive trays (I'll get some pics later on) 300+sh (pending)
Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200 MT/s CL22 DIMM 288-Pin Memory - CT2K32G4DFD832A 80.00 Shipped OBO
