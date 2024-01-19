FS: 18TB Hard drives , 10TB External HDDs

xSneak

Gawd
Dec 30, 2013
539
The 18TB drives were used lightly in a home media server. The external drives were used for cold storage. All drives have clean smart data; around 2,500 poh for the 18TB drives and under 750 poh for the External drives.
Would prefer to sell multiple drives at a time. Heatware in sig.
External drives have been formatted with writing zeros to every sector. Internal drives have gone through multiple resilvers with no bad sectors or data found.
The WD drives do not need tape across the pins to work because that feature is disabled on them.

4x 18TB WD HC 550 SATA HDDs (Warranty Until May 2026) $195 Each
1x 18TB Seagate Exos X18 SATA HDDs (1 Drive has Warranty until summer 2026) $ 175 Each
1x 10TB Seagate usb 3.0 External HDD (No Warranty) $100
1x 10TB WD usb 3.0 External HDD (No Warranty) $100
 

