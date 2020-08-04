FS: 177X GO, Beyerdynamic DT880 Black, Beyerdynamic DT880Pro Black

Not looking for any trades. Prices include shipping and PP fees in CONUS. Smoke free, pet free home.
I cannot ship until Saturday 8/8
Drop 177X GO - $370
Excellent condition. Box and accessories. See photos for exact condition. Outstanding closed back. Never fatiguing, lots of detail, great bass.
Beyerdynamic DT880 Premium Edition 250 ohm - $165
Excellent condition. Box, 1/4" adapter and travel case. See photos for exact condition. Great all rounder. Little more bass than standard premium edition, slightly higher 8k peak than standard edition. "fun" version.
Beyerdynamic DT880 Pro Edition 250 ohm - $165
Excellent condition. Box, 1/4" adapter and travel pouch. See photos for exact condition. Great monitoring headphone. Slightly more bass, about 2db less 8k treble peak than standard pro. Great all rounder.
