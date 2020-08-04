FS: 177X GO, Beyerdynamic DT880 Black, Beyerdynamic DT880Pro Black

Not looking for any trades. Prices include shipping and PP fees in CONUS. Smoke free, pet free home.

I cannot ship until Saturday 8/8

Drop 177X GO - $370
Excellent condition. Box and accessories. See photos for exact condition. Outstanding closed back. Never fatiguing, lots of detail, great bass.
http://imgur.com/a/LvuSM3l

Beyerdynamic DT880 Premium Edition 250 ohm - $165
Excellent condition. Box, 1/4" adapter and travel case. See photos for exact condition. Great all rounder. Little more bass than standard premium edition, slightly higher 8k peak than standard edition. "fun" version.
http://imgur.com/a/mUhjjzU

Beyerdynamic DT880 Pro Edition 250 ohm - $165
Excellent condition. Box, 1/4" adapter and travel pouch. See photos for exact condition. Great monitoring headphone. Slightly more bass, about 2db less 8k treble peak than standard pro. Great all rounder.
http://imgur.com/a/S3nhjLz
 
