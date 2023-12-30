FS: 16x DDR3 RDIMMs $15 ea

brasherman
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2004
- Messages
- 704
Don't post much nor sell much, but I have these lying around collecting dust and I figured I would post them before recycling.
I have no way to test them other than to say they were in production servers before being pulled for an upgrade years back. They have since been stored in an antistatic bag together. Is $15 each a fair price? Buy em all and we can make a deal!
8x EDGE Memory 8GE613604 1333MHz CL-9 RDIMM
8x Crucial CT8G3ERSLS4160B.18FN 1600MHz RDIMM
Let me know if you have any questions. I have some Heat from here and shipping is from 49048. Thanks for looking!
