FS: 16GB of B-die, Z87 4690k 8gb combo, WC Fittings

Selling off a whole bunch of parts I have laying around after moving to a new apartment and replacing some pc builds. I will be adding parts periodically.
**Updated 4/11/20 - added B-die kit and z87 combo
G.Skill Trident Z 2x8GB B-die - Upgraded to a 32GB kit while working from home. F4-3200C14D-16GTZSK 14-14-14-34 (black and silver kit). Tested up to DDR4 4200 on my X570 setup. Run daily @ DDR4 3800 16-16-16-36 1T @ 1.42v (on x570) $100 Shipped
Z87 Combo - 4690k, Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD3H, 2x4GB Crucial "Wonder ram" - NO RETAIL PACKAGING. Board comes in x570 motherboard box and INCLUDES REAR I/O Plate. The system has been recently tested with a 14 hour loop of x264 decoding and is completely stable. No problems with the setup that I'm aware of, no missing parts on the motherboard. PM for more questions or concerns $110 Shipped
Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings - G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new. $40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually
I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under rv8000 51-0-0
Ryzen 3700X - SOLD
EVGA 850w G2 - SOLD
delidded 8700k - SOLD
XSPC RX360 V3 - SOLD
Thermalright TS140 - SOLD
EK-XRES 100 SPC-60 MX PWM - SOLD
EK SE 360 - SOLD
Z390 Dark - SOLD
CM Masterkeys Pro S - SOLD
TP-Link AC2300 - SOLD
Sapphire 5700XT - SOLD
Last edited: