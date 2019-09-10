FS: 16GB G.skill B-die, Z87 4690k 8gb combo, WC Fittings

16GB DDR4 3200 C14 G.Skill Trident Z

$100 Shipped

Z87 Combo - 4690k, Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD3H, 2x4GB Crucial "Wonder ram"

$110 Shipped - PENDING

Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings

$40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually

rv8000 51-0-0

Selling off a whole bunch of parts I have laying around after moving to a new apartment and replacing some pc builds. I will be adding parts periodically.**Updated 4/11/20 - added B-die kit and z87 combo______________________________________________- 2x8GB Black and silver B-die kit. F4-3200C14D-16GTZSK, primary timings 14-14-14-34 1T. Tested up to DDR4 4200 on my x570 platform, run daily at DDR3800 16-17-16-32 1T @ 1.42v.- NO RETAIL PACKAGING. Board comes in x570 motherboard box and INCLUDES REAR I/O Plate. The system has been recently tested with a 14 hour loop of x264 decoding and is completely stable. No problems with the setup that I'm aware of, no missing parts on the motherboard. PM for more questions or concerns- G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new.I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under