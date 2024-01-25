FS: 16GB DDR4 kits, Noctua NH-D15, CM Elite 130 ITX case, CM Hyper 212 LED, NZXT Kraken G10, Moca adapters, BT adapter

SolidBladez
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/
This was also part of my parents build. Ran at XMP for several years, no issues.
$30 shipped
G.Skill 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200
These are Samsung B-die sticks. I didn't try any crazy overclocking, maybe 3600 MT/s at the default timings.
$50 shipped
Had this as a backup cooler when I had to dismantle my custom watercooling loop, so it didn't get a whole lot of use. Includes mounts for pretty much all sockets including LGA 1700 and AM4, if you need AM5 just hit their customer support and they'll send you a kit for free. Includes all original parts in retail packaging.
$70 shipped
Also part of my parents build. Everything is in decent shape, maybe a 7.5 out of 10. The tiny side (VRM) fan rattles sometimes. I usually left it unplugged as the parts they had didn't need additional cooling. Includes most of the original accessories in retail packaging.
$25+shipping
In good condition. See product page for all socket compatiblity. Includes all original parts in retail box.
$20 shipped
In good condition. See product page for GPU compatibility. Includes all original parts in retail box.
$23 shipped
goCoax WF-803M
These are similar to goCoax's MA2500D adapter but these have a 1 Gigabit port instead of 2.5GbE. Includes the adpaters and AC power, nothing else.
$65 shipped for both
Got this several years ago and it's been collecting dust for a while as most of my builds have BT connectivity.
$5 shipped or free with the purchase of any other item