FS: 16GB DDR4 ECC DIMM / Ubiquiti EdgeRouter/ DOCSIS 3.0 Modem

RAM

Crucial CT16G4WFD8266 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 1.2V CL19 ECC Unbuffered 288-pin DIMM

$85

Networking

Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X ER-X 5-port Gigabit Router with PoE in/out

$45

SMC Networks D3CM1604 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (16x4 channels)

$10

$20

Combo

Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H (LGA 1150)

Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF

16GB (2x8GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 RAM @ 1600MHz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00

Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB - Sold ($200)

Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.

Looking to sell various components.Also under the name of Micron MTA18ASF2G72AZ-2G6. Used briefly but fully functional. No cosmetic imperfections.. it's RAM after all.shipped.Excellent condition and fully functional. Comes with only what's shown in the photos (unit and AC adapter). Running the latest firmware, v2.0.8-hotfix1 reset to factory default settings.+ shipping.Comes with only what's shown in the photos (unit and AC adapter). 640Mbps downstream and 120Mbps upstream, approved for use with Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, etc.+ shipping (max ofcombined).Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades, but am interested in an. Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area.Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898