FS: 16GB DDR4 3600 RAM + COOLERMASTER 850WATT SFX PSU

Selling:
16 GB DDR4 OLOY RAM (2x8GB DIMM) WHITE - $45 shipped
Pics upon request, Accept PayPal (if using G&S, you must pay the fees). If no heat, must pay F&F first.
heatware under sMiLeYz
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
16 GB DDR4 OLOY RAM (2x8GB DIMM) WHITE - $45 shipped
- DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800)
- Timing 18-20-20-38
- CAS Latency 18
- Voltage 1.35V
- RGB
- SFX (fits m-itx cases)
- Modular
- 80 Plus Gold Certified
Pics upon request, Accept PayPal (if using G&S, you must pay the fees). If no heat, must pay F&F first.
heatware under sMiLeYz
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
Last edited: