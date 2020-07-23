FS: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz (Samsung B-Die)

Greetings, today I have for sale a top notch kit of Team Group Dark Pro 3200Mhz DDR4. This is Samsung B-Die and as I'm sure you all know, the gold standard in high quality RAM. This stuff overclocks just as easily as you'd expect with B-die ICs too. I never really leaned on it but 4000Mhz with 16-16-16-36 timings was easy with 1.45v. It had an easy life with me on my Ryzen rig however and was run at a relaxed 3600Mhz 16-16-16-36 with 1.35v 1:1 with FClock. This stuff is too good to just let while away in my VR rig so I'm offering it for sale to someone who needs it.Stock speeds and timings are 3200Mhz 14-14-14-31 1.35v you can "set and forget" with XMP if you just want simplicity and tight timings.Exact link to this memory here:$100 shipped in USI accept PayPal or VenmoHEAT is 162-0