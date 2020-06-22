FS: 16GB (8GB x 2) DDR4 4700Mhz Ram

I have this kit: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/VENGEANCE-LPX/p/CMK16GX4M2K4700C19
Used it since april 2019 running a daily overclock with 1.49-1.50v.The best daily overclock i got on this memory was 4400mhz @ 16-20-20-42 2T 410trfc 1.50v (not sure if 1.5 or 1.49v).
I included screenshots of it running at different speeds I was able to achieve with my 9900k's weak imc. Using the fan to cool the memory and having a better quality imc could probably get some better results. ymmv.
This ram has a low profile height. Samsung B-Die.
The fan kit that comes with it has 2 types of legs for securing to motherboards and i cant find one of the asus ones. The other leg style is for non-asus motherboards according to the manual. I'm not sure if you can use the generic legs on asus motherboards.
ASKING $340 Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/84478/to