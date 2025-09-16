FS: 16GB/2TB Antec Core HS/Ayaneo Slide, 256GB Steam Deck

Antec Core HS, AKA Ayaneo Slide Handheld. This is in excellent condition and includes original box and accessories and the official carrying case. I've upgraded the SSD from 1TB to a 2TB SN850X too. Pop up screen to reveal the backlit keyboard and running Windows 11.
Antec Core HS 7840U 16GB/2TB Handheld - $500 Shipped. PP F&F, please
Valve Steamdeck. Ended up not using it at all. 256GB version, no issues and great condition. Comes with the carrying case and USB-C power adapter.
256GB Valve Steam Deck - $290 Shipped. PP F&F, please
Don't use it as often as I thought I would so it's up for sale. No damage, no issues, comes with original box and bag, 35W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable, and an additional Apple 30W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable. Has AppleCare+ until March 24 of 2026. There is an option to add AppleCare One within 190 days at a cost of $20 per month, but I've never explored that option. It does include accidental damage protection if that plan is purchased, however.
Specs:
10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU
2x Thunderbolt 4 ports
16GB Unified Memory
256GB SSD
15" Inch
Apple color - Midnight
These are still $1200 new, Apple refurb is $1020, buy mine for $950 shipped and save on taxes.
PP F&F, please
Multi-Angle Free-Floating ScreenAdjustable 6-inch 1080p IPS display for comfortable viewing in various settings.
One-Push Automatic Spring MechanismEffortless screen extension with a simple push for quick access.
High-Quality DisplayVivid visuals with 368 PPI, 400 nits brightness, and 120% sRGB color gamut volume.
Ergonomic DesignComfortable grip and layout to reduce fatigue during extended gaming sessions.
Full-Featured RGB KeyboardCustomizable lighting to match personal style and mood.
Premium Hall Sensing JoysticksPrecise control enhanced by RGB lighting.
Efficient Cooling SystemAdvanced "3+2" triple copper tube cooling system ensures optimal performance without overheating.
Powerful PerformanceEquipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD.
Comprehensive ConnectivityIncludes WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB4 Type-C ports, and an SD 7.0 TF card slot.
Long Battery LifeHigh-capacity 46.2Wh battery for extended usage.
Immersive AudioDual-channel speakers with intelligent amplifier algorithms for powerful sound.
