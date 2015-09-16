FS: 1660 Super, Synology DS918+, 64GB DDR4 (2x32) ,Some laptops and Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T, Nvidia 730 Videos cards

Vanilla Heat

Vanilla Heat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
1,256
Back again took a bit of tech break!

Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!

2FA Enabled User

(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

video-professor.jpg


"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."

Heatware

Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats

PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!

Shipped from 28904

Also all items from smoke free house !! Please note I stopped offering free shipping on most things because well shipping is pricey and I always do my best to package
well and ship quickly.

Laptops & Desktops

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T 4.70GHz 32GB 512GB WIN10PRO
Purchased for an office refresh project , was not spec'd for the station it was put at (3d modeling) was not consulted on the purchased of course! Has about about 3 months of use on it.
  • 1x Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Tiny Form Factor Micro PC
  • 1x Intel® Core™ i7-12700T Processor (25M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)
  • 2x 16GB DDR4 Memory (Total 32GB)
  • 3x Display Ports
  • 1x HDMI Ports
  • 1x 512GB Solid State Drive
  • 1x Lenovo 135W Power Adapter & Power cord
600 Shipped OBO (It's listed on ebay since it may not be a very popular item around here)

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER™ VENTUS XS OC pulled for upgrade , fully tested and ready for a new home! 100.00 Shipped OBO

LINK
IMG_0834.jpg
IMG_0833.jpg



Synology DS918+ pulled for an upgrade was not heavily used. Includes power supply and drive trays (I'll get some pics later on) 300+sh



64GB DDR4 Kit (sealed .. well shell case but never used)

Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200 MT/s CL22 DIMM 288-Pin Memory - CT2K32G4DFD832A 100.00 Shipped OBO

IMG_0821.jpg





3x MSI Gaming N730K-4GD3/OCV1 4GB DDR3 64-Bit Dual-Link DVI-D/HDMI NVIDIA GT-730
Pulled for upgrades great little cards for day to day stuff. 35.00 Shipped each OBO
s-l1600 (4).jpg




MSI (MS-1759) GE70 2PE "Gaming" laptop I7 4700HQ , 16GB DDR3 , GTX 860M 2GB, 500GB Samsung SSD *New* 17.3"
I only put the gaming in quotes as its an older unit but has never seen much use. Just did a fresh Windows 10 install unit test out good. 200+ Shipping
*pics to come*

IMG_0715.jpg
IMG_0716.jpg




SSDS / HD

Video Cards





Full Desktops


Memory (more to come)


Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.



All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!



Power Supplies
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0173.jpg
    IMG_0173.jpg
    104.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0418.jpg
    IMG_0418.jpg
    314.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0721.jpg
    IMG_0721.jpg
    243.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0687.jpg
    IMG_0687.jpg
    163.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0692.jpg
    IMG_0692.jpg
    54.7 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Is there any chance that I could trade my i7-2600 plus something for that i7-3770? Probably wishful thinking but man is that a sweet CPU.

Bump for you
 
Bump building a new gpu folding rig so need to sell some stuffs, will have more listed this afternoon.
 
Interested in the model #of the msi 970 board I am thinking a combo deal with the the 6300,msi board and the 560. Let me know,trying to put together a low budget gaming pc. The one I have now is a 775 socket lol
Not working real well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top