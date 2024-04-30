FS: 16" ThinkBook and 15.6" HP EliteBook (R7 7840hs, 4050 RTX, 32gb)

I'm selling a couple laptops, mostly used around the house. Both are in good condition, showing light wear. Pics coming soon

ThinkBook 16+ 2023 - $900 shipped

Has a small scratch on the lid of the laptop but otherwise in good condition.

Specs
  • Ryzen R7-7840H with RTX4050 6GB
  • 2560x1600 120Hz 100% sRGB 16:10 Display
  • LPDDR5 6400MHz 32gb
  • 1TB SSD (2nd nvme slot available)
  • USB 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1 , Ethernet
  • 1080p Webcam with Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter
  • 71Wh Battery, 100w USB-C Charger included
  • Intel AX 210 WiFi
  • Backlit Keyboard, Windows Home, Weighs 4.1 lbs
  • No Warranty left


HP ZBook Power G10 A - $950 shipped

In overall good condition.

Specs
  • Ryzen R7-7840HS with RTX4050 6GB
  • 2560x1440 120Hz 100% sRGB 16:9 Display
  • DDR5 5600mhz 32gb (Upgradeable to 64gb)
  • 1TB SSD (2nd nvme slot available)
  • USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB-A , HDMI 2.1 , GigaBit Ethernet
  • Finger Print Reader, 1080p Webcam with Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter
  • 83Wh Battery, 150w barrel charger included, supports usb-c charging
  • Intel AX 210 WiFi
  • Backlit Keyboard, Windows Pro, Weighs 4.4 lbs
  • Warranty good until August 31st, 2024
 
