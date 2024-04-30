FS: 16" ThinkBook and 15.6" HP EliteBook (R7 7840hs, 4050 RTX, 32gb)

ToyYoda03
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,872
I'm selling a couple laptops, mostly used around the house. Both are in good condition, showing light wear. Pics coming soon
ThinkBook 16+ 2023 - $900 shipped
Has a small scratch on the lid of the laptop but otherwise in good condition.
Specs
HP ZBook Power G10 A - $950 shipped
In overall good condition.
Specs
ThinkBook 16+ 2023 - $900 shipped
Has a small scratch on the lid of the laptop but otherwise in good condition.
Specs
- Ryzen R7-7840H with RTX4050 6GB
- 2560x1600 120Hz 100% sRGB 16:10 Display
- LPDDR5 6400MHz 32gb
- 1TB SSD (2nd nvme slot available)
- USB 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1 , Ethernet
- 1080p Webcam with Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter
- 71Wh Battery, 100w USB-C Charger included
- Intel AX 210 WiFi
- Backlit Keyboard, Windows Home, Weighs 4.1 lbs
- No Warranty left
HP ZBook Power G10 A - $950 shipped
In overall good condition.
Specs
- Ryzen R7-7840HS with RTX4050 6GB
- 2560x1440 120Hz 100% sRGB 16:9 Display
- DDR5 5600mhz 32gb (Upgradeable to 64gb)
- 1TB SSD (2nd nvme slot available)
- USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB-A , HDMI 2.1 , GigaBit Ethernet
- Finger Print Reader, 1080p Webcam with Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter
- 83Wh Battery, 150w barrel charger included, supports usb-c charging
- Intel AX 210 WiFi
- Backlit Keyboard, Windows Pro, Weighs 4.4 lbs
- Warranty good until August 31st, 2024