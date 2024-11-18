FS: 16”Apple MacBook Pro M1 PRO like new | Samsung 990 Pro 4tb SSD

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,633
Heatwave: 114-0-0 trading 15+ years here
Terms:
Apple 16” MacBook Pro M1 Pro - space grey, 16GB ram, 512gb ssd. 22 battery cycles!!! Basically new. 100% battery life. Very seldom used.
Base model - excellent condition. Has AppleCare+ until Feb 9 2025, I’d be willing to add another year if the buyer wanted to pay for it. Comes with the original charger. This never left the house. This was bought refurbished by Apple from Microcenter and I can provide the receipt. I don’t think I have the original box, but I ship with excellent packaging. Pictures added. This is mint and barely used.
Price includes shipping and insurance, keep that in mind please. I’m just upgrading, no other reason to sell it. M1 Pro is still a very powerful soc. Work gave me money towards a new one so I upgraded.
This is the 16” not the 14, when looking at the price.
Price: 1150 shipped, insured. US48 only.
Can add one more year of AppleCare+ for $149.99
Samsung 990 PRO 4 TB NVME ssd. 100% health. No original box but I do package well. Picture of crystal disk info attached in this thread.
Price: $225 shipped to your door insured with tracking.
Sold-
Crucial DDR5 5600 Sodimm 32GB Kit (2 x 16) - purchased from Amazon. I may not have the original packaging but I package very well.
SOLD $75 to your door
Terms:
- Price includes shipping, tracking with insurance
- PayPal f&f accepted
- US48 only, no Hawaii no Alaska, no international.
- No trades. No Holds.
Apple 16” MacBook Pro M1 Pro - space grey, 16GB ram, 512gb ssd. 22 battery cycles!!! Basically new. 100% battery life. Very seldom used.
Base model - excellent condition. Has AppleCare+ until Feb 9 2025, I’d be willing to add another year if the buyer wanted to pay for it. Comes with the original charger. This never left the house. This was bought refurbished by Apple from Microcenter and I can provide the receipt. I don’t think I have the original box, but I ship with excellent packaging. Pictures added. This is mint and barely used.
Price includes shipping and insurance, keep that in mind please. I’m just upgrading, no other reason to sell it. M1 Pro is still a very powerful soc. Work gave me money towards a new one so I upgraded.
This is the 16” not the 14, when looking at the price.
Price: 1150 shipped, insured. US48 only.
Can add one more year of AppleCare+ for $149.99
Samsung 990 PRO 4 TB NVME ssd. 100% health. No original box but I do package well. Picture of crystal disk info attached in this thread.
Price: $225 shipped to your door insured with tracking.
Sold-
Crucial DDR5 5600 Sodimm 32GB Kit (2 x 16) - purchased from Amazon. I may not have the original packaging but I package very well.
SOLD $75 to your door
Attachments
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.