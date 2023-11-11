FS: 14x 10TB WD HDDs / BNIB Google Pixel Buds Pro

Snowknight26
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 4,432
Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.
HDDs
8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)
$85/each + shipping. Shucked from an Easystore. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
6x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)
$85/each + shipping. Shucked from a My Book. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. Both were used in a single RAID array without issue. Can sell each one with the external enclosure for an extra $10/piece.
Willing to sell all 14 as internals for $1100 shipped. 140TB at under $8/TB.
2x 14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ) - Sold ($105/each)
Misc
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain
$100 shipped. Brand new, still sealed.
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
HDDs
8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)
$85/each + shipping. Shucked from an Easystore. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
Code:
smartctl 7.3 2022-02-28 r5338 [x86_64-w64-mingw32-w10-b19045] (sf-7.3-1)
Copyright (C) 2002-22, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Ultrastar He10/12
Device Model: WDC WD100EMAZ-00WJTA0
Serial Number: 2YH8L51D
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000cca 273d1fea7
Firmware Version: 83.H0A83
User Capacity: 10,000,831,348,736 bytes [10.0 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database 7.3/5319
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is: SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 1.5 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Fri Nov 10 16:48:36 2023 CST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x80) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 93) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
No Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (1104) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 016 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0004 130 130 054 Old_age Offline - 108
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0007 151 151 024 Pre-fail Always - 435 (Average 434)
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 153
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 005 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000a 100 100 067 Old_age Always - 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0004 140 140 020 Old_age Offline - 15
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0012 095 095 000 Old_age Always - 37222
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0012 100 100 060 Old_age Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 153
22 Helium_Level 0x0023 100 100 025 Pre-fail Always - 100
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 099 099 000 Old_age Always - 1602
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0012 099 099 000 Old_age Always - 1602
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0002 253 253 000 Old_age Always - 23 (Min/Max 21/50)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0008 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x000a 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
No self-tests have been logged. [To run self-tests, use: smartctl -t]
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
6x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)
$85/each + shipping. Shucked from a My Book. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
Code:
smartctl 7.3 2022-02-28 r5338 [x86_64-w64-mingw32-w10-b19045] (sf-7.3-1)
Copyright (C) 2002-22, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Ultrastar He10/12
Device Model: WDC WD100EZAZ-11TDBA0
Serial Number: 1EK8MUYZ
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000cca 27eee33f2
Firmware Version: 83.H0A83
User Capacity: 10,000,831,348,736 bytes [10.0 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database 7.3/5319
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is: SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 1.5 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Fri Nov 10 16:35:05 2023 CST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x80) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 93) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
No Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (1173) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 016 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0004 129 129 054 Old_age Offline - 112
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0007 145 145 024 Pre-fail Always - 456 (Average 454)
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 71
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 005 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000a 100 100 067 Old_age Always - 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0004 128 128 020 Old_age Offline - 18
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0012 096 096 000 Old_age Always - 28417
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0012 100 100 060 Old_age Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 71
22 Helium_Level 0x0023 100 100 025 Pre-fail Always - 100
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1182
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1182
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0002 014 014 000 Old_age Always - 24 (Min/Max 21/47)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0008 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x000a 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
No self-tests have been logged. [To run self-tests, use: smartctl -t]
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. Both were used in a single RAID array without issue. Can sell each one with the external enclosure for an extra $10/piece.
Willing to sell all 14 as internals for $1100 shipped. 140TB at under $8/TB.
Misc
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain
$100 shipped. Brand new, still sealed.
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
Last edited: