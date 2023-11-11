FS: 14x 10TB WD HDDs / 2x 14TB WD HDDs / BNIB Google Pixel Buds Pro

S

Snowknight26

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,426
Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.


HDDs
2x 14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ)
0c4e9e116660450c0b105deb6f6d5987_th.jpg
$110/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~16k power-on hours.

8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)
7bb2ef85f0c01c8733ae05a0a57a4768_th.jpg
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.

6x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)
39968a33b58f567c0c2af6f4f3bceee7_th.jpg
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.

There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. All 3 types were used in a single RAID array without issue.


Misc
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain
609d965c6cb9d9a8c331bee401b87d25_th.jpg c0f511829b3b0080fb90eea49bd2fe3d_th.jpg
$125 shipped. Brand new, still sealed.


Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.

Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top