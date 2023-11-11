FS: 14x 10TB WD HDDs / 2x 14TB WD HDDs / BNIB Google Pixel Buds Pro

Snowknight26
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 4,426
Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.
HDDs
2x 14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ)
$110/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~16k power-on hours.
8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
6x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. All 3 types were used in a single RAID array without issue.
Misc
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain
$125 shipped. Brand new, still sealed.
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
HDDs
2x 14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ)
$110/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~16k power-on hours.
8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
6x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)
$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore or Elements. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.
There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. All 3 types were used in a single RAID array without issue.
Misc
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain
$125 shipped. Brand new, still sealed.
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898