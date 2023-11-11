FS: 14x 10TB WD HDDs / 1x 14TB WD HDDs / BNIB Google Pixel Buds Pro

HDDs

2x 14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ)

1x14TB WD HDD (WD140EDGZ)

$110/each + shipping. Shucked from an Easystore. No SMART errors, but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~16k power-on hours.

8x 10TB WD HDD (WD100EMAZ)

$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either an Easystore. No SMART errors , but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.

10TB WD HDD (WD100EZAZ)

6x

$90/each + shipping. Shucked from either a My Book. No SMART errors , but can provide SMART data per drive on request. ~28-36k power-on hours.

There's no discernable difference between the two different 10TB models as far as I can tell. All 3 types were used in a single RAID array without issue. Can sell each one with the external enclosure for an extra $10 /piece.

Misc

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Porcelain

$115