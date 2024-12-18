  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 14tb WD ext drives, Cube Controls AMG Wheel, Fanatec Universal Hub, Corsair Commander Pro

Hello,

Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie

WD EasyStore 14tb drives. Have multiple, about 25k-28k hours on them, formatted, no issues. Come with USB cable and power adapter.
$120 shipped ea
Pics incoming.

Cube Controls AMG GT wheel. BNIB. https://www.cubecontrols.com/product/mercedes-amg-gt-edition-sim-wheel/
$500 shipped
DSC_3342.JPG
DSC_3343.JPG
DSC_3344.JPG
DSC_3345.JPG
DSC_3346.JPG
DSC_3347.JPG
DSC_3348.JPG

Fanatec RUH Clubsport Universal HUB. BNIB, never used. (box opened to verify contents). Not for XBOX.
$150 +S&H
DSC_3239.JPG
DSC_3241.JPG
DSC_3242.JPG

Corsair Commander Pro. Great working condition, comes in original box with all original accessories.
$40 shipped

Logitech G413 Silver Keyboard. Used, good condition, no issues.
$20 +S&H

Pixel 2 XL 64GB, black, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Minimal scratches on the screen. Was used in a case the whole time, than been sitting in my drawer for last 2 years.
$50 shipped

Pixel 5 128GB, Green, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Moderate scratches on the screen, but nothing that catches a nail or is visible. Was used in a case the whole time. I'll ship in the case for extra protection.
$95 shipped

SOLD:
HP Pavilion 16-a0032dx laptop, GTX 1660 Ti, i5-10300H, 8GB, 512GB Intel SSD (w/ Optane). Great condition, was used with a stand and docking station most of it's life, so hardly any wear on it. Works as it should, fresh install of Win11 Home 24H2. https://www.amazon.com/HP-Pavilion-1920x1080-Core-i5-10300H-GeForce/dp/B08CVTP6T6?th=1 $300 shipped
DAS Keyboard 4 Pro. Brown Switches. Ruler included. Used, good condition, no issues. $30 +S&H
Gigabyte RTX 3060ti. Original owner, barely used (office computer). Card is flawless, should still have some factory warranty left on it. Never mined on. $215 shipped
Oculus Quest 2 128gb w/ BNIB Elite Strap. Very little usage in iRacing, works great. Used with Silicone cover since day one, cleaned before sale. Oculus Elite Strap is BNIB. $160 shipped

Pics available for everything upon request or once I get to it...
 

Attachments

Bump. Fanatec CSW sold elsewhere, getting ready to list most of this on eBay at eBay prices if no interest here. Thanks!
 
I would've loved to buy the Pixel 5 128GB, but I'm looking for an Android that has an FM Radio on it.

Bump for you.
 
Let me know if you still have the Quest 2 and want to figure something out.

Bump for you.
 
