FS: 14tb WD ext drives, Cube Controls AMG Wheel, Fanatec Universal Hub, Corsair Commander Pro

Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie
WD EasyStore 14tb drives. Have multiple, about 25k-28k hours on them, formatted, no issues. Come with USB cable and power adapter.
$120 shipped ea
Pics incoming.
Cube Controls AMG GT wheel. BNIB. https://www.cubecontrols.com/product/mercedes-amg-gt-edition-sim-wheel/
$500 shipped
Fanatec RUH Clubsport Universal HUB. BNIB, never used. (box opened to verify contents). Not for XBOX.
$150 +S&H
Corsair Commander Pro. Great working condition, comes in original box with all original accessories.
$40 shipped
Logitech G413 Silver Keyboard. Used, good condition, no issues.
$20 +S&H
Pixel 2 XL 64GB, black, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Minimal scratches on the screen. Was used in a case the whole time, than been sitting in my drawer for last 2 years.
$50 shipped
Pixel 5 128GB, Green, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Moderate scratches on the screen, but nothing that catches a nail or is visible. Was used in a case the whole time. I'll ship in the case for extra protection.
$95 shipped
SOLD:
HP Pavilion 16-a0032dx laptop, GTX 1660 Ti, i5-10300H, 8GB, 512GB Intel SSD (w/ Optane). Great condition, was used with a stand and docking station most of it's life, so hardly any wear on it. Works as it should, fresh install of Win11 Home 24H2. https://www.amazon.com/HP-Pavilion-1920x1080-Core-i5-10300H-GeForce/dp/B08CVTP6T6?th=1 $300 shipped
DAS Keyboard 4 Pro. Brown Switches. Ruler included. Used, good condition, no issues. $30 +S&H
Gigabyte RTX 3060ti. Original owner, barely used (office computer). Card is flawless, should still have some factory warranty left on it. Never mined on. $215 shipped
Oculus Quest 2 128gb w/ BNIB Elite Strap. Very little usage in iRacing, works great. Used with Silicone cover since day one, cleaned before sale. Oculus Elite Strap is BNIB. $160 shipped
Pics available for everything upon request or once I get to it...
