FS 14700k combo and 7800XT

LigTasm
Jul 29, 2011
7,278
Selling a couple things to make room.
1) Intel combo - $400 shipped
i7 14700k, ASRock Z790 Nova, 32GB Gskill DDR5 Royal 7600mt/s CL36 (F5-7600J3646G16GX2-TR5S). Has windows 10/11 pro key associated. Works great, original boxes, always run with updated microcode. Comes with CPU bracket.
2) 7800XT - $350 shipped
Powercolor 7800XT 16GB Hellhound, original box, used as a test card for new systems so it’s barely been gamed on.
Prefer paypal. Heat here.
This is a collection of extra parts that were picked up when I was troubleshooting a dead 9700X. Barely used.
ASRock B650M-HDV/M.2
Ryzen 5 7600 w/stock cooler
32GB Klevv DDR5 6400 CL32 A-dies (does not run at 6400 1:1, unsurprisingly) KD5AGUA80-64A320H
Windows 10/11 Pro key attached, all boxes and accessories accounted for.
$350 shipped SOLD.
