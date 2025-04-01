  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS, 14600kf itx combo

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.

1. Asus b760i itx combo. Great gaming combo
Includes
Asus b760i motherboard
14600kf cpu
Thermalright PA 120mm cooler
32gb ddr5 ram
$435 shipped

6. Sapphire 7900xtx nitro …pictured..I love this card… only about 3 months old $850 shipped


I also have a gigabyte Waterforce 2 liquid cooler with am5 brackets. This works great and has rgb fans on the rad. …$50 shipped


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
