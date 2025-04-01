FS 14600kf cpu/ram/nvme/combo, 7900xtx, 2tb Samsung 990 pro

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. New open box Samsung 990 pro with heatsink. I was going to install this in an external adapter but wouldn’t fit with the h/s…$120 shipped
6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I live this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped
Intel 14600kf combo
Intel 14600kf cpu
Gigabyte b760m ddr5 motherboard with WiFi and usb c
16gb ddr5
240gb Toshiba nvme with windows
$350 shipped
8. Asus b760 itx motherboard, 32gb Corsair ddr5, blackTR Peerless Assassin with 14600kf. Less than a month old. Pending
2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
