  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

FS 14600kf cpu/ram/nvme/combo, 7900xtx, 2tb Samsung 990 pro

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,315
Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. New open box Samsung 990 pro with heatsink. I was going to install this in an external adapter but wouldn’t fit with the h/s…$120 shipped

6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I live this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped

Intel 14600kf combo
Intel 14600kf cpu
Gigabyte b760m ddr5 motherboard with WiFi and usb c
16gb ddr5
240gb Toshiba nvme with windows
$350 shipped


8. Asus b760 itx motherboard, 32gb Corsair ddr5, blackTR Peerless Assassin with 14600kf. Less than a month old. Pending

2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped.


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6879.jpeg
    IMG_6879.jpeg
    484.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6880.jpeg
    IMG_6880.jpeg
    368.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6985.jpeg
    IMG_6985.jpeg
    361.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6999.jpeg
    IMG_6999.jpeg
    234.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6998.jpeg
    IMG_6998.jpeg
    299.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7013.jpeg
    IMG_7013.jpeg
    356 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7010.jpeg
    IMG_7010.jpeg
    384.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7012.jpeg
    IMG_7012.jpeg
    342.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top