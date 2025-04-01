  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS 14600kf cpu/ram/nvme/combo $335 , 7900xtx, 2tb Samsung 990 pro

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA Enabled
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,317
Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. New open box Samsung 990 pro 2tb with heatsink. I was going to install this in an external adapter but wouldn’t fit with the h/s…$118 shipped

6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I love this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped

Intel 14600kf combo
Intel 14600kf cpu
Gigabyte b760m C ddr5 motherboard with WiFi and usb c
16gb ddr5
240gb Toshiba nvme with windows
$330 shipped
Add the 240mm aio pictured for $20 more




PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6879.jpeg
    IMG_6879.jpeg
    484.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6880.jpeg
    IMG_6880.jpeg
    368.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6985.jpeg
    IMG_6985.jpeg
    361.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6999.jpeg
    IMG_6999.jpeg
    234.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6998.jpeg
    IMG_6998.jpeg
    299.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7013.jpeg
    IMG_7013.jpeg
    356 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7010.jpeg
    IMG_7010.jpeg
    384.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7012.jpeg
    IMG_7012.jpeg
    342.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
Last edited:
Which motherboard is it specifically? There are several different gigabyte b760m boards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top