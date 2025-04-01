FS 14600kf cpu/ram/nvme/combo $335 , 7900xtx, 2tb Samsung 990 pro

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. New open box Samsung 990 pro 2tb with heatsink. I was going to install this in an external adapter but wouldn’t fit with the h/s…$118 shipped
6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I love this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped
Intel 14600kf combo
Intel 14600kf cpu
Gigabyte b760m C ddr5 motherboard with WiFi and usb c
16gb ddr5
240gb Toshiba nvme with windows
$330 shipped
Add the 240mm aio pictured for $20 more
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
