FS: 14 X Dell EMC VXFlex IR R640 VXRACK , multiple servers with multiple configurations

I have 14 of these total, picked up from a customer recycling that I did some work for. All of them are working pulls, just out of warranty in 2023. I considered refurbishing them for eBay or local sale, but I'm moving yet again and I don't have the time or inclination for that amount of work. Here's the specs I know for sure:



All Dell EMC VXFlex IR R640 VXRACK chassis. All identical look and all identical I/O config including two add-in 2-port 25 Gbit Mellanox cards. Only one unit had two of the 25 Gbit NICs pulled. All have had front drives pulled, but still have the 2x 240 GB M.2 SSD cards internally. I did purchase some 2.5 caddies, but just for testing purposes, but I could include them all if it ends up being a bulk sale.



Three configuration choices are as follows:



Six of them are configured with Dual Xeon Gold 6248 and 768 GB RAM. These I'm selling for $4,000.00 each.

Four of them are configured with Dual Xeon Gold 6226 and 224 GB RAM. These I'm selling for $3,000.00 each.

Four of them are configured with SINGLE Xeon Gold 6230 and 192 GB RAM. These I'm selling for $2,000.00 each.



All of these prices are considerably less than going eBay rates, but given their cut, the hassles of selling there, and the constant overseas scams, I thought I'd check here first. I haven't sold here in a while, if at all, but I have purchased several times, and I have a 100% eBay rating under the same as my screen name here. Pickup is preferred, and I can demonstrate operation, but not everyone can drive to Iowa, so shipping is by weight, likely USPS or UPS, to your destination, insurance is a must, as well as signature delivery. If someone buys 4 or more, and is within a day's drive from Iowa, I'll gladly deliver them myself, free of charge.



Any additional details just shoot me a message.