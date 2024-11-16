FS: 14" MacBook Pro, M3 Pro 12-Core, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

ToyYoda03

ToyYoda03

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
1,877
Apple 14" MacBook Pro - M3 Pro, Space Black - $1750 shipped

It's in great condition, spent most of its life docked. Does not include original box and unfortunately I lost the charger but it does include the original black charging cable and an Anker 100w charger, see pictures. Heat is in sig.

Specs
  • Apple M3 Pro 12-Core CPU | 18-Core GPU
  • 36GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Battery Health at 100%
  • Warranty Expires January 11th 2025
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20241112_021734839.jpg
    PXL_20241112_021734839.jpg
    425.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20241112_021746818.jpg
    PXL_20241112_021746818.jpg
    559.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20241112_021845409~2.jpg
    PXL_20241112_021845409~2.jpg
    244 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20241112_021855782.jpg
    PXL_20241112_021855782.jpg
    211.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20241112_021913318.jpg
    PXL_20241112_021913318.jpg
    499.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.40 PM.png
    Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.40 PM.png
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.57 PM.png
    Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.57 PM.png
    527.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top