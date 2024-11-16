FS: 14" MacBook Pro, M3 Pro 12-Core, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

ToyYoda03
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,877
Apple 14" MacBook Pro - M3 Pro, Space Black - $1750 shipped
It's in great condition, spent most of its life docked. Does not include original box and unfortunately I lost the charger but it does include the original black charging cable and an Anker 100w charger, see pictures. Heat is in sig.
Specs
It's in great condition, spent most of its life docked. Does not include original box and unfortunately I lost the charger but it does include the original black charging cable and an Anker 100w charger, see pictures. Heat is in sig.
Specs
- Apple M3 Pro 12-Core CPU | 18-Core GPU
- 36GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Battery Health at 100%
- Warranty Expires January 11th 2025
Attachments
-
PXL_20241112_021734839.jpg425.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241112_021746818.jpg559.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241112_021845409~2.jpg244 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241112_021855782.jpg211.3 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241112_021913318.jpg499.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.40 PM.png1.2 MB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot 2024-10-31 at 7.55.57 PM.png527.5 KB · Views: 0