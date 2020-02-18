FS: 13x 300Gb Western Digital Velociraptor drives (They're used)

XeroHouR

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 14, 2004
Messages
1,331
They all work, I did CDI on all of them and none were in what I would call bad condition, I could go through all of them again if you really care. They were in workstations most of their life.

Any one of you nostalgic degenerates interested? :) I'd like to sell them all at once, but I don't really know what to price them at so...the lowest priced one on eBay is $11.90, so $145 FnF shipped USPS flat rate medium box, OBO.
 

