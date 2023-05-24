FS: 13700KF combo

LigTasm

New day, new combo for sale.

$500 shipped - Intel i7 13700KF in a Gigabyte Z790 Gaming AX with 2x32GB DDR5 6000 (Teamgroup T-create Hynix A-Die). Everything works great, but I've moved to a 7800X3D as I don't need all the extra cores just for gaming. Also have a Thermalright contact frame I will throw in as I don't need it.

Prefer paypal. Heat here.

Pics:

