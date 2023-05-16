FS: 13700k - $330 shipped

For Sale / For Trade:

Intel i7 13700k - $330 shipped

Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition - TRADED

The 4080 was purchased NIB from another user here, so I was the original "opener of the box."

The 13700k was purchased by me at release comes with retail box. Didn't overclock either of them, and the most "action" they saw was playing through Hogwarts Legacy and doing an occasional benchmark.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 420-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Zelle - kirbyrj@hotmail.com

Definitely would prefer something fee free.
 
