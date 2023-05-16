FS: 13700k - $330 shipped / AM4 Combo - $130 shipped

kirbyrj
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 30,465
For Sale / For Trade:
Intel i7 13700k - $330 shipped
AM4 Combo - Ryzen 7 1700, Asus Prime X370-Pro, 16GB DDR4 3000, 500GB Samsung 970, AC Wifi card - $130 shipped
Pulled this from my mother's system when I upgraded her. I'm keeping the Lian-Li PC7-B Plus that it was in . All items will be shipped on board in retail box. I/O shield included.
Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition - TRADED
The 4080 was purchased NIB from another user here, so I was the original "opener of the box."
The 13700k was purchased by me at release comes with retail box. Didn't overclock either of them, and the most "action" they saw was playing through Hogwarts Legacy and doing an occasional benchmark.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 421-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Zelle - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Definitely would prefer something fee free.
Last edited: