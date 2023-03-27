FS: $130 G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory Kit F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,692
Hi guys,

Up for sale today is a memory kit that I paid nearly $300 for near AM5's launch (lol):

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL30 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR - Black

Fantastic kit - works perfectly - just upgraded to 64GB for VM work.

$130 shipped free via UPS Ground. PayPal.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

AF23C4BD-7691-43EF-9376-846FCC05FED7.jpegADD624D2-DFA1-49AD-8533-FEA75EDB4634.jpeg7D5CDCE8-EA38-4F14-9870-738AD8A8D95C.jpeg13FDB662-8C3F-4252-B370-817338AB064C.jpeg9A95C1FE-A856-42F7-A479-3ED769AF6067.jpeg

Thanks for looking!
 
