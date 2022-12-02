FS: 12x 10TB 7200rpm Seagate Enterprise (Exos) 10TB Drives ~40k Hours Logged

Zarathustra[H]
For sale are the drives listed in the table below.
They will come in one fancy box courtesy of Seagate (they actually sent me this box with only one drive in it)
Full SMART output and picture of each drive are behind spoiler tags under the table.
Drive History:
1.) Drives were bought new by me over a period of about 6 months in 2017.
2.) Once received each drive was given a SMART conveyance test followed by a full badblocks (badblocks -wvsb 4096) scan (read/write, 4 passes, entire drive)
3.) Then they were swapped in to my existing pool, a Supermicro server case with proper airflow (you can verify SMART min max airflow temps for each, below), and resilvered one by one to grow the pool in size.
4.) Then they kind of sat there in the server for a long time. I think they had a pretty easy life, as this is essentially a write once, read seldom file server. The drives have never really seen high IOPS work.
5.) Decommed one by, once a month, over the year of 2022. (last one two weeks ago)
6.) Once removed from server each drive was given a SMART short test, followed by a SMART conveyance test, and finally another full badblocks (badblocks -wvsb 4096) scan, with four passes read/write across the entire drive.
7.) Then the drives were packaged up for this sale.
Drive Notes:
9 of the 12 drives are the original drives that were in my server all of this time. They are labeled either Exos x10 or Seagate Enterprise V6, but are all the same part number, as Seagate rebranded them in the middle of my buying them.
1 drive (ZA2BP6T4) was was replaced under warranty a little over a year ago. In retrospect the original drive was probably OK. The drive was a misdiagnosis. I later had to replace my backplane to solve some issues in the server.
2 drives (ZA2C3DSG and ZLW1JZGS) were replaced under warranty AFTER being decommed, as they acted up during the tests performed after being pulled from the server. One of these (ZLW1JZGS) is a newer Exos x16 drive (still 10TB) as Seagate has a policy of being able to replace with equivalent drives if the exact part number is not in stock at the time of the RMA. It seems to perform similarly to the original Exos x10 drives. These drives both have about 120 hours on them as that is roughly the time it takes to complete my testing regimen, as described in #6 above.
If you look at the SMART outputs posted below, you will see that some drives have noted SATA errors. These were all logged at the time I was troubleshooting what turned out to be my bad backplane. After the replacement of that backplane everything behaved normal again, and they have given me >10,000 trouble free hours since.
These drives have been overwitten with random data at least 4x times each, across the entire range of the drive. Don't expect to find any usable data on them. Modern drives really don't retain much past an overwrite or two.
I guarantee that you will get the drives in working order. I have tested the living daylights out of them, and I feel confident that they are good. Beyond that, there is no warranty.
Drive Details:
SMART Data and Picture of Each Drive:
I had originally planned to put the SMART data and images of each drive behind spoiler tags for those who care to review it. It turns out this goes (WAY) over the message character limit. Instead find images and text files containing the SMART information for each drive attached at the bottom of this post.
Price (and other seller desires):
1.) I found fairly pricing these really difficult, as I am not 100% sure what a fair price is. Brand new warrantied 10TB Seagate drives sell for ~$215 these days. My drives are 4.5 years old, have no warranty, but have pretty good SMART status. How about we start at $75 per disk, and if you think I'm crazy or don't think that is fair, make me a reasonable counter-offer?
2.) I prefer someone take the whole batch, as I don't want to be in the business of individually packing and shipping drives and going to the post office every couple of days. My time is worth a more to me than the drives are, and I'm not convinced packing, going to the post office and shipping over small quantities is really worth it for me. (that and I'm not sure I have 12x good boxes that are good for shipping hard drives, but I do have a few).
I'll try to be flexible though. Make me an offer for smaller quantities and we'll see where we go. Please no cherry picking drives. If you are going to make me an offer on only the low hour drives, you should be willing to pay more. As mentioned, I am reluctant to go shipping individual drives, but if I do, it's going "a random drive from the box" type of deal.
3.) Local transactions in the greater Boston area (I'll even drive to meet somewhere equally convenient for both of us) are preferred. I am not opposed to shipping, but in that case don't expect me to include the shipping cost.
About the Seller:
For better or for worse, I think I am pretty well known around these parts by now.
I also have a HeatWare account, if anyone still uses that.
I am located just north of Boston, MA.
I am open to feedback if any other information about the drives is of value, or even if only to chime in and let me know what a fair price for these things is.
