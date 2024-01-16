FS: 12TB WD Gold - $125 ea / $225 pair

I have a pair of 12TB WD Gold drives (big yellow/gold label version) pulled from a TrueNAS server kept in a dehumidified and cool enviroment. They've been spinning peacefully except for system power cycles over the last couple of years. Working currently but I'm rotating in 18TB drives so this pair need to find another home. Pictures availible once the 18TBs complete the initial tests and the resilver. Will be able to ship this weekend if the tests progress as projected. At the latest will be shipped out by 22JAN2023.
Price is $
150125 each shipped or $ 250225 for the pair shipped anywhere USPS delivers Priority flat rate.
PayPal accepted.
Heatware, Beerology, Ebay under the same nick.
smartctl -a /dev/da0
smartctl 7.2 2021-09-14 r5236 [FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE-p9 amd64] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-20, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Gold
Device Model: WDC WD121KRYZ-01W0RB0
Serial Number: 8DHPM7VH
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000cca 253d7eb92
Firmware Version: 01.01H01
User Capacity: 12,000,138,625,024 bytes [12.0 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is: SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Mon Jan 15 23:18:56 2024 CST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x82) Offline data collection activity
was completed without error.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 87) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
No Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (1282) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 016 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0005 132 132 054 Pre-fail Offline - 96
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0007 169 169 024 Pre-fail Always - 364 (Average 412)
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 49
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 005 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 067 Pre-fail Always - 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0005 128 128 020 Pre-fail Offline - 18
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0012 097 097 000 Old_age Always - 23903
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 060 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 48
22 Helium_Level 0x0023 100 100 025 Pre-fail Always - 100
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 078 078 000 Old_age Always - 26582
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0012 078 078 000 Old_age Always - 26582
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0002 214 214 000 Old_age Always - 28 (Min/Max 2/70)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0008 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x000a 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23885 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23861 -
# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23837 -
# 4 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23814 -
# 5 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23789 -
# 6 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23765 -
# 7 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23741 -
# 8 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23717 -
# 9 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23693 -
#10 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23669 -
#11 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23647 -
#12 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23621 -
#13 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23597 -
#14 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23573 -
#15 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23549 -
#16 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23525 -
#17 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23501 -
#18 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23478 -
#19 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23453 -
#20 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23429 -
#21 Short offline Completed without error 00% 23405 -
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
smartctl -a /dev/da1
smartctl 7.2 2021-09-14 r5236 [FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE-p9 amd64] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-20, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Gold
Device Model: WDC WD121KRYZ-01W0RB0
Serial Number: 8DKZV3EH
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000cca 253f84ba9
Firmware Version: 01.01H01
User Capacity: 12,000,138,625,024 bytes [12.0 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is: SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Mon Jan 15 23:19:26 2024 CST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x80) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 87) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
No Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (1351) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 016 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0005 130 130 054 Pre-fail Offline - 100
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0007 169 169 024 Pre-fail Always - 416 (Average 363)
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 43
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 005 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 067 Pre-fail Always - 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0005 140 140 020 Pre-fail Offline - 15
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0012 097 097 000 Old_age Always - 21912
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 060 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 42
22 Helium_Level 0x0023 100 100 025 Pre-fail Always - 100
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 058 058 000 Old_age Always - 50945
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0012 058 058 000 Old_age Always - 50945
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0002 214 214 000 Old_age Always - 28 (Min/Max 2/70)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0008 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x000a 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21892 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21868 -
# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21844 -
# 4 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21820 -
# 5 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21796 -
# 6 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21772 -
# 7 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21748 -
# 8 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21724 -
# 9 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21700 -
#10 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21676 -
#11 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21652 -
#12 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21628 -
#13 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21604 -
#14 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21580 -
#15 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21556 -
#16 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21532 -
#17 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21508 -
#18 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21484 -
#19 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21460 -
#20 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21436 -
#21 Short offline Completed without error 00% 21412 -
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
Heatware, Beerology, Ebay under the same nick.
