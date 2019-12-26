FS: 12TB WD Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drives

I have two Western Digital 12TB Easystore External hard drives for sale. These were purchased from Best Buy on 11/08/2019 and were used to shuffle some data from my old storage array to my new one. They have seen very little use and are in 100% perfect condition, as backed up by the attached CrystalDiskInfo screenshots. These are popular in the community as they can be "shucked" to reveal a NAS-grade 3.5" SATA drive, but these units not been tampered with. I can include a 3d-printed shucking tool for easy drive removal at ni additional charge. These drives will ship well-packaged via USPS Priority Mail within one business day of payment. I'm off this week and will be running to the post office every day. Best Buy Product Link Asking $190 shipped each or $360 shipped for the pair. PayPal preferred. Please add 3% if paying via "Goods and Services. Heatware: NobleX13 (206-0-0) Photos: {} {} {} {}