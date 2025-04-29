FS: 12GPU server case, 14700K system, Asus X99 CPU MB RAM combo, PC cable bundle (14 pounds!), open air gpu case

Hi I have the following for sale:
thanks for looking!
- 14700k Full system just add GPU+OS (no GPU incl.)
i7-14700K+MSI Carbon MPG Z690 mobo+96GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600
Corsair Airflow 4000D
Corsair RMe 1000 PSU
Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black HSF
Noctua redux fans
$700 pickup only MN
- X99 Combo: $350 shipped
-Asus X99E-WS motherboard with 7x PCIe slots
-Intel Xeon 2697A-V4 CPU
-128GB Crucial DDR4 CP2K16G4DFRA32A (mb supports 256GB ECC)
- 6-12 GPU server case
supports ATX mobo and dual PSU
light use, includes all hardware
$250 pickup only MN
- Various PC cables bundle - Includes everything shown, sorted by type --14 lbs of cables--Toslink, HDMI, DVI, SATA, Molex, Displayport, various USB cables, ethernet - $20 + actual shipping
- 8 GPU Open Air Case - holds ATX mb/psu and up to 8 GPUs. I added a bar to make the height correct for 3090 FE. - Local in MN $20 or shipped $25
sold:
1x Corsair PCIe 4.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $40 shipped 2x Corsair PCIe 3.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $25 shipped ea. Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server Edition case (Glass side panel) - comes with 2x120mm Akasa viper + 140mm Corsair fans, local only for now in southeast MN - $85 Corsair AX1200 PSU - bit dusty but works well, has box and i think all cables - $65 shipped XFX Swift AMD Radeon 9070 OC - 2 mo. old, comes with box - $615 f&f / $635 g&s shipped 5x DFG 120mm case fans - 38mm width, 5500rpm, molex connector, new. - 5 fans for $25 shipped 2x Eero Pro 6e - mesh router, used, comes with AC adapter - $50 Nvidia 3070 FE - $275 shipped Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB) 56000MT/s C40 - $70 shipped
