FS: 12900ks, PSU, Radiators

12900ks - $385 Great chip. I ran daily at 5.3ghz all core, 4.3ghz ring, 4.2ghz all e-cores - all at 1.345v Outstanding DDR4 memory controller on this chip

Thermaltake Tough Power GF1 850w - $85

Hardware labs black ice nemesis 280gts radiator - $55

Alphacool Nexxxos ST30 Full Copper 240mm Radiator, prefilled AIO Edition - $85

MSI Z690 Edge WIFI DDR4 - great board - zero issues. I have my daily BIOS saved in profiles, so if you have good cooling and a RAM fan, you can load that puppy and save yourself some time.

32gb Patriot Vipers 2 sets of 2x8gb Obviously B-die Rated for/XMP 4000mt/s at 16-16-16-36 at 1.45v With the great memory controller on this 12900ks and the Corsair RAM fan, I ran these rock solid stable at 4000mt/s 14-15-15-30 using 1.48v



Good morning all. Looking to move my 12900ks system. Now parting out.I had it under custom loop with an alphacool waterblock and two 280mm rads. I also had a Corsair Ram fan on the vipers to keep them cool.heatware, ebay, reddit, head-fi all under wadec22 - well over 300 positive transactionsTimestamps:Thanks for looking!