FS: 12900ks, MSI Z690 Edge WIFI DDR4, 32gb Viper 4000mt/s cl16 B Die

Good afternoon all. Looking to move my 12900ks system. Starting out as a combo offer. If no takers, I'll move to parting out.

I had it under custom loop with an alphacool waterblock and two 280mm rads. I also had a Corsair Ram fan on the vipers to keep them cool.

  • 12900ks
    • Great chip. I ran daily at 5.3ghz all core, 4.3ghz ring, 4.2ghz all e-cores - all at 1.345v
    • Outstanding DDR4 memory controller on this chip
  • MSI Z690 Edge WIFI DDR4 - great board - zero issues.
    • I have my daily BIOS saved in profiles, so if you have good cooling and a RAM fan, you can load that puppy and save yourself some time.
  • 32gb Patriot Vipers
    • 2 sets of 2x8gb
    • Obviously B-die
    • Rated for/XMP 4000mt/s at 16-16-16-36 at 1.45v
    • With the great memory controller on this 12900ks and the Corsair RAM fan, I ran these rock solid stable at 4000mt/s 14-15-15-30 using 1.48v

For the whole bundle shipped:
  • $595 PayPal F&F
  • $625 PayPal G&S with invoice

heatware, ebay, reddit, head-fi all under wadec22 - well over 300 positive transactions

Timestamps:

Thanks for looking!
 
