FS: 12900KS and Gskill 6600 DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2)

WaXmAn

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
2,102
Selling my 12900KS and Gskill 6600 DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2) F5-6600J3440G16GA2-TZ5RK both in excellent condition, upgraded so these need a new home.

Selling both for $630 shipped paypal F&F.

12900KS (1).jpg
12900KS (2).jpg



My References:
Heatware: Zerocool101 96-0-0

I accept PayPal F&F or add 3%
Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping Address
Shipping: FedEx to lower 48 with Delivery Confirmation
NOT Looking for any Trades
Local Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area
 
