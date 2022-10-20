FS: 12900K, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb Phantom White (Unlocked)

12900K
I have for sale a 12900K CPU since I just upgraded to 13th gen.
Includes retail packaging
$380 shipped each
Heatware: Nirad9er
I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp
*********************************************
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB
I have for sale a pristine mint condition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb Phantom White (Unlocked)
Always had a screen protector and a case so not a scratch on it.
Includes Torras case as shown.
This phone is the unlocked version and was purchased directly from Samsung.
$900 shipped
Heatware: Nirad9er
I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp
I have for sale a 12900K CPU since I just upgraded to 13th gen.
Includes retail packaging
$380 shipped each
Heatware: Nirad9er
I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp
*********************************************
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB
I have for sale a pristine mint condition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb Phantom White (Unlocked)
Always had a screen protector and a case so not a scratch on it.
Includes Torras case as shown.
This phone is the unlocked version and was purchased directly from Samsung.
$900 shipped
Heatware: Nirad9er
I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp
Last edited: