FS: 12900k, NH-U14s, Node 304, Gold ATX PSU[500w], Sun F80 drives and some USB C & TB3 docks

C

cyrusfox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
166
Updated with a couple new pieces.
Most prices include shipping to CONUS, Conus shipping should be pretty cheap ($10) for some of the nearly free items. My Heatware. Prefer Paypal F&F but open to other payment methods that are fee free.
Links to product spec as well as prices

All tested across a TB3 laptop + USB c laptop, Completely functional (Ethernet, charging, dual display, etc...). Upgraded firmware where possible (HP, Lenovo, & Dell updated)


ItemPriceCommentDisplay options (Docks)
Intel I9 12900K like NIB$300 OBONever OC, ran on a H670 itx board, replaced with a 13900, if you need a Heat sink I am also offloading a Noctua NH-U14sNA
Noctua NH-U14s$60Will come with LGA 1700 mounting kit, Will need to check the box if I have any of the other mounts, Have original boxNA
Node 304 case$60Comes with a Noctua NF-A15 exhaust fan, missing harddrive screws to attach to the HDD carriers, I think I have 4/5 of them, Also missing PCI-E slot covers. Been using this for a long time.NA
Modular 500W Gold PSU [Rosewill Lepton]$45Have all cables and box, Used for 2 yearsNA
Sun F80 800GB Cache Disk$50 for 2SLC 22PB endurance... PCIE2x8 2GBs/1.2GBs R/W. these run warm, need active air cooling. 4x200GB modules on a PCIe to Sata card, able to run x1 lanes if you wanted. Both set to JBOD following this youtuber guide. One of the 200GB modules is marginal, not sure which hence why I would like to sell as a pair. Come with half height bracket (I took it off and installed bare whe nI used it).NA
Lenovo TB3 dock gen1$60 (Pristine)
$50 (Button shows Wear)		Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter, no box2DP + 1 HDMI + VGA
Mokin USB C Dual monitor docking station MOUC0218 USB C Dock$40Including a 65W USBc AC adapter, compact and capableHDMIx2 + VGA
Thinkpad Ultra Docking station 40AJ$0 + Shipping Have 3, only one comes with 135W AC Adapter, other 2 no AC adapter (May have a 170W that should work)DPx2 + HDMI + VGA
Thinkpad Docking station Pro 40AH$0 + Shipping Needs 135W AC AdapterDPx2
Thinkpad Basic Docking station 40AG$0 + Shipping Comes with AC adapter (90W)DP + VGA

I have pictures I can upload or PM to you. If interested in trading I am lookign for laptop with passive cooled class of chip (N5000/N5100/N6000 or the newer N100)


ItemPriceCommentDisplay options
HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2$80 SoldW/ 120 W adapter, compact and nice long TB3 cable.DPx2 + USB_C[DP] + VGA
Startech Dual Monitor USB C Dock with 60W PD MST30C2HHPD$100 Sold
No Driver install, just works TB gives higher res compared to USB C alone, no HDMI to DVI adaptersHDMIx2
Dell D6000$10 + Shipping SoldNeeds 130W Dell AC adapter - Utilizes Display Link either USB 3.0 or USBc with PD.DPx2 + HDMI
Dell WD15$5 + shipping Sold
Needs 130W Dell AC adapterHDMI + mDP + VGA
Lenovo TB3 dock Gen 2$100 NIB SoldInclude TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter w/box, these work either TB3 or USBc, very versatileDPx2 + HDMIx2
Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 dock ($60) Comes with everything - 135W ac adapter and TB3 cable - Sold
RYZE-UPS - Pull Up Bar Handles, Doorframe Pull-up Bar ($50 per set - $80 for both) - Sold have 2 sets, one unopened, retails for $120
i7-11700K + Gigabyte Mobo Z490M Gaming X ($300 $250) - Sold
  • Never overclocked i7-11700k with Z490 mATX motherboard(GIgabyte Z490M Gaming X).
  • Prefer to sell together. make offer if you want just the cpu/mobo.
  • Motherboard has 2 m.2 slots, one closest to CPU PCIe gen 4. Graphics slot running at PCIe gen 4. Everything in working order
20220928_151008_HDR.jpg
11700k in MOBO.jpg

cpu-z 11700k z490m-gaming X.jpg
 
Last edited:
Bump while I research both of your docks....looking for anything in full or partial trade?
 
PMs replied to and listing updated

DPOSCORP said:
looking for anything in full or partial trade?
Click to expand...
Feel free to pm anything, I have some other docks I haven't listed yet as well(USB C type) as well as a couple Sun F80 800GB SLC PCIe gen 2 cards(Insane endurance but they are hot) and other items I need to dig out. Depending on the item I am good with a straight swap or whatever we agree too.
For tech item the only thing that comes to mind is a UHD capable blu-ray ripping drive, last 2 I bought off ebay have been DOA(Wouldn't read anything). Outside of that not sure what else. Arc graphics card :) or anything odd.

To be truthful I am in elimination mode as I'm looking at an overseas move next year so all items I need to go and decide store vs sell vs donate vs trash. Very little should make the trip across and I have a bunch of hoarded old tech.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top