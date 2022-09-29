FS: 12900k, NH-U14s, Node 304, Gold ATX PSU[500w], Sun F80 drives and some USB C & TB3 docks

Updated with a couple new pieces.
Most prices include shipping to CONUS, Conus shipping should be pretty cheap ($10) for some of the nearly free items. My Heatware. Prefer Paypal F&F but open to other payment methods that are fee free.
Links to product spec as well as prices
All tested across a TB3 laptop + USB c laptop, Completely functional (Ethernet, charging, dual display, etc...). Upgraded firmware where possible (HP, Lenovo, & Dell updated)
I have pictures I can upload or PM to you. If interested in trading I am lookign for laptop with passive cooled class of chip (N5000/N5100/N6000 or the newer N100)
Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 dock ($60) Comes with everything - 135W ac adapter and TB3 cable - Sold
RYZE-UPS - Pull Up Bar Handles, Doorframe Pull-up Bar ($50 per set - $80 for both) - Sold have 2 sets, one unopened, retails for $120
i7-11700K + Gigabyte Mobo Z490M Gaming X ( $300 $250) - Sold
Most prices include shipping to CONUS, Conus shipping should be pretty cheap ($10) for some of the nearly free items. My Heatware. Prefer Paypal F&F but open to other payment methods that are fee free.
Links to product spec as well as prices
All tested across a TB3 laptop + USB c laptop, Completely functional (Ethernet, charging, dual display, etc...). Upgraded firmware where possible (HP, Lenovo, & Dell updated)
|Item
|Price
|Comment
|Display options (Docks)
|Intel I9 12900K like NIB
|$300 OBO
|Never OC, ran on a H670 itx board, replaced with a 13900, if you need a Heat sink I am also offloading a Noctua NH-U14s
|NA
|Noctua NH-U14s
|$60
|Will come with LGA 1700 mounting kit, Will need to check the box if I have any of the other mounts, Have original box
|NA
|Node 304 case
|$60
|Comes with a Noctua NF-A15 exhaust fan, missing harddrive screws to attach to the HDD carriers, I think I have 4/5 of them, Also missing PCI-E slot covers. Been using this for a long time.
|NA
|Modular 500W Gold PSU [Rosewill Lepton]
|$45
|Have all cables and box, Used for 2 years
|NA
|Sun F80 800GB Cache Disk
|$50 for 2
|SLC 22PB endurance... PCIE2x8 2GBs/1.2GBs R/W. these run warm, need active air cooling. 4x200GB modules on a PCIe to Sata card, able to run x1 lanes if you wanted. Both set to JBOD following this youtuber guide. One of the 200GB modules is marginal, not sure which hence why I would like to sell as a pair. Come with half height bracket (I took it off and installed bare whe nI used it).
|NA
|Lenovo TB3 dock gen1
|$60 (Pristine)
$50 (Button shows Wear)
|Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter, no box
|2DP + 1 HDMI + VGA
|Mokin USB C Dual monitor docking station MOUC0218 USB C Dock
|$40
|Including a 65W USBc AC adapter, compact and capable
|HDMIx2 + VGA
|Thinkpad Ultra Docking station 40AJ
|$0 + Shipping
|Have 3, only one comes with 135W AC Adapter, other 2 no AC adapter (May have a 170W that should work)
|DPx2 + HDMI + VGA
|Thinkpad Docking station Pro 40AH
|$0 + Shipping
|Needs 135W AC Adapter
|DPx2
|Thinkpad Basic Docking station 40AG
|$0 + Shipping
|Comes with AC adapter (90W)
|DP + VGA
I have pictures I can upload or PM to you. If interested in trading I am lookign for laptop with passive cooled class of chip (N5000/N5100/N6000 or the newer N100)
|Item
|Price
|Comment
|Display options
|HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2
|W/ 120 W adapter, compact and nice long TB3 cable.
|DPx2 + USB_C[DP] + VGA
|Startech Dual Monitor USB C Dock with 60W PD MST30C2HHPD
|No Driver install, just works TB gives higher res compared to USB C alone, no HDMI to DVI adapters
|HDMIx2
|Needs 130W Dell AC adapter - Utilizes Display Link either USB 3.0 or USBc with PD.
|DPx2 + HDMI
|Needs 130W Dell AC adapter
|HDMI + mDP + VGA
|Lenovo TB3 dock Gen 2
|Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter w/box, these work either TB3 or USBc, very versatile
|DPx2 + HDMIx2
- Never overclocked i7-11700k with Z490 mATX motherboard(GIgabyte Z490M Gaming X).
- Prefer to sell together. make offer if you want just the cpu/mobo.
- Motherboard has 2 m.2 slots, one closest to CPU PCIe gen 4. Graphics slot running at PCIe gen 4. Everything in working order
Last edited: