[FS] 12900K, DDR5, RTX 3060, NVMe drives

=Gunslinger=

=Gunslinger=

Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2009
Messages
533
Selling:

12900K pulled from a 24/7 gaming machine. $250

6400 G.Skill DDR5 pulled from the same machine. $100

Gigabyte RTX 3060 OC Eagle, also from the same machine. $250

NVMe 256GB drive pulls, 14 total. $20 each.



PayPal for payment. All prices include shipping within the US.

No trades.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61643/to
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6293.png
    IMG_6293.png
    759.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6294.png
    IMG_6294.png
    4.3 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6295.png
    IMG_6295.png
    1.4 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6296.png
    IMG_6296.png
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6297.png
    IMG_6297.png
    1.3 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6298.png
    IMG_6298.png
    3.6 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6299.png
    IMG_6299.png
    3.1 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6300.png
    IMG_6300.png
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6301.png
    IMG_6301.png
    3.4 MB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top