FS: 12900K, AORUS Z690 Pro, Meraki MR42 AP, DDR5 SODIMM, Nest Hubs, brand new Makita demo hammer, PoE+ switches, Chromecast Audio

$700 - Intel i9 12900K & Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Pro
An Intel Core i9 12900K and AORUS Z690 Pro Intel ATX Motherboard with DDR5, Quad M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, WiFi 6, Intel 2.5GbE LAN that I've owned for a few months. Bought a 13900K/Z790 board to use instead. Great deal if you're looking for a high end CPU that is nearly new with a matching fully-featured mobo. In original boxes. Selling as set, but drop me a DM if you only want the mobo. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$33 - SK Hynix DDR5-4800 SODIMM 8GB
Fresh pull from a new laptop, so barely used. Shipped price lower 48.
Photos
$55 - Google Nest Hub 7-inch (sealed, NIB)
Sealed/NIB. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$33 - Google Nest Hub 7-inch (open box)
Open box. Shipped lower 48.
Photos
$550 - Makita XGT Demolition Hammer GMH02
80V (40V X2) Brushless SDS-MAX 28 lb. AVT. Price local pickup near 90016.
Brand new / never used, in the case, open box. Comes with:
- (1) 80V max (40V max X2) XGT® Brushless 28 lb. AVT® Demolition Hammer, AWS® Capable (GMH02Z)
- (1) 12" Bull Point, SDS-MAX (751423-A)
- (1) Hammer Bit Grease (194683-7)
- (1) CLOTH F/WIPING OIL (443122-7)
- (1) Side Handle(1) Tool Case
$33 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander
Never used. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$49 - Google Chromecast Audio
These are pretty rare these days. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$89 - Xirrus XT-5024 24-port PoE+ managed switch
12x 38W ports & 12x 30W ports. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$199 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
