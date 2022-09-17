FS: 12900K, AORUS Z690 Pro, Meraki MR42 AP, DDR5 SODIMM, brand new Makita demo hammer, 48-port PoE+ switch

Thug Esquire
May 4, 2005
1,454
NB: Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware!
NB: I accept most non-fee payment methods, or I can send you a Square invoice if you prefer to pay via CC!
$33 - SK Hynix DDR5-4800 SODIMM 8GB
Fresh pull from a new laptop, so barely used. Shipped price lower 48.
Photos
$550 - Makita XGT Demolition Hammer GMH02
80V (40V X2) Brushless SDS-MAX 28 lb. AVT. Price local pickup near 90016.
Brand new / never used, in the case, open box. Comes with:
- (1) 80V max (40V max X2) XGT® Brushless 28 lb. AVT® Demolition Hammer, AWS® Capable (GMH02Z)
- (1) 12" Bull Point, SDS-MAX (751423-A)
- (1) Hammer Bit Grease (194683-7)
- (1) CLOTH F/WIPING OIL (443122-7)
- (1) Side Handle(1) Tool Case
$29 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander
Never used. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$199 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$679 - Intel i9 12900K & Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Pro
An Intel Core i9 12900K and AORUS Z690 Pro Intel ATX Motherboard with DDR5, Quad M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, WiFi 6, Intel 2.5GbE LAN that I've owned for a few months. Bought a 13900K/Z790 board to use instead. Great deal if you're looking for a high end CPU that is nearly new with a matching fully-featured mobo. In original boxes. Selling as set, but drop me a DM if you only want the mobo. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$65 - PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
Never ended up using this very much, so it's pretty new.
3.5mm stereo audio jack for your wired headsetCustom travel case fits controller, cable, faceplate, and accessoriesWired USB and wireless 900mAh rechargeable battery[/list]Includes items shown. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$99 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Photos are stock images. Price shipped lower 48.
[Upliftdesk Link]
Photos
$33 - Makita LXT 18V 36V DC18RD dual charger
Brand new, never used, still in plastic wrap. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
Last edited: