FS: 128GB Memory Kit DDR4,Various Memory, M900 Tiny,2x 5500XT, 3x 5600xt, RX580(s) , 2x 4tb Ironwolf NAS ,Various GPUs

Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!



2FA Enabled User

(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."

PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!

*pending* HP NVIDIA RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card (M24410-001) Originally shipped in HP OMEN , has been mining in air-con for a year or so. Card temp stayed below 60c. 675.00+SH (paypal G&S but open to other methods)​

1x Asrock 5600XT ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro OC 6GB GDDR6

Same as the others I've been listing bulk purchase from miner, All cards cleaned and tested (the Asrock fans hold a bit of dust residue even with a data vac and had cleaning so they will not be factory perfect but well cleaned) All have been tested , fans working, none have needed thermal pads or repasted in this batch.



150.00 Shipped each

3x Asus Radeon 5500XT (Dual RX5500XT-08G-EVO)

110 Shipped each.

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon Rx 480 8GB GDDR5

95.00 Shipped obo

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 128GB (4x32) SEALED ​

350.00 OBO

16GB TridentZ (2x8GB) Neo 3600 DDR4





75.00 Shipped OOB

M900 Tiny (I7 6700T),

150 Shipped OBO (PC and power brick)

2x 4TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS drives

75.00 Shipped each OBO

Please note I am using the the boxes they shipped in packed in another box so I'm trying to keep shipping in the budget.

RAM

16GB 2x8GB DDR4 2133, pulled for an upgrade . 25.00

Shipped

Solid States

CPU(S)

Video Cards

Full Desktops

Memory (more to come)

Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.

All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!

Power Supplies



Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!

Video Cards ( I detest ebay and know they are going for higher but I also like to think I'm not a satchel of richards so see below)

Also I know I may get swamped with messages so I will get back to everyone in order!

**sold** ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 12GB , pulled from my sons rig for an upgrade, good little form factor card. 300+ shipping OBO​

(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios cleaned , re-pasted when needed and thermal pads changed on some)

This list will take a little to update I had to purchase the lot to get a deal but I am having to test each one , flash to stock , stress test. All cards are ran through a gamut of test.

So far I have a few MSI that did not exactly fail but say they 90C but cool to the touch so they are being set aside. (Not all cards will have all the testing screenshots etc I haven't gotten that organized yet)

Holding Area or Sold