FS: 128GB DDR4-3200 Ram, Noctua NH-D15

TType85

Jul 8, 2001
1,517
Selling my homelab setup that I have had for a few months because I am moving to a Epyc Setup.

All prices are plus shipping. All come in original boxes. with all accessories.
  • 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200 - Black $90/kit ($175 for both)
  • Noctua NH-D15 $70

SOLD
  • ASRock X570 Taichi AMD AM4 ATX Motherboard - Sold
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Vermeer 3.4GHz 16-Core AM4 Boxed Processor Sold
  • Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB M.2 NVMe Interface PCIe Gen 4x4 Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND 3 bit MLC Technology (MZ-V8P2T0B/AM) Sold
  • DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler - Sold
Paypal preferred
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
 
